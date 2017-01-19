WATCH LIVE: Make America Great Again Welcome Concert at Lincoln Memorial

4 lawmakers to introduce bipartisan legislation they believe will help curb gun violence in Milwaukee

Double homicide at 26th and Hopkins in July

MADISON — Senator Alberta Darling, R-River Hills said in a statement to FOX6 News on Thursday, January 19th she and three other lawmakers are set to introduce a bill they believe will help curb gun violence in Milwaukee.

The bi-partisan bill will be introduced by Darling, Senator LaTonya Johnson, D-Milwaukee, Rep. Joe Sanfelippo, R-New Berlin and Rep. David Bowen, D-Milwaukee.

Darling said the bill will help take guns out of the hands of criminals who aren’t allowed to have them in the first place.

“This bill gives prosecutors more opportunities to take criminals off the street. We’ve worked together with local officials for months to find a bipartisan solution that will make Milwaukee safer,” Darling said in the statement.

Senator Darling said the bill would do the following:

  • Prohibit an individual from possessing a firearm if they have been convicted of a misdemeanor on three separate occasions within five years. The criminal penalty would be a Class G felony. (Fines up to $25,000, up to 10 years in prison or both).
  • Prohibit an individual from buying a firearm intending to give it to a person who is banned from possessing a firearm. The criminal penalty would be a Class G felony.
  • Prohibit an individual from giving or possessing a firearm for someone who is banned from possessing a firearm. The criminal penalty would be a Class G felony.
  • Add a question to the state notification form about straw purchasers. Lying about being a straw purchaser on the state form would be a Class H felony. (Fines up to $10,000, imprisonment up to six years or both)

Darling said they’re currently seeking co-sponsors for the legislation.

