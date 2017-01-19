After inauguration comes fight over President-elect Trump’s cabinet, Obamacare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- It's as though there are two different universes in Washington, D.C. as President-elect Donald Trump is set to take the oath of office and officially become president on Friday. There's the celebration and ceremony, and then the looming fight over healthcare and President-elect Trump's cabinet.

It is up to the United States Senate to vote yes or no on each of President-elect Trump's cabinet picks, and Wisconsin's senators couldn't be more different.

Republican Ron Johnson said he'll vote for all of them.

"On a bipartisan basis, a lot of senators have given presidents of both parties a great deal of latitude, a great deal of deference at their cabinet selections and voted to confirm people they don`t necessarily agree with. I`ve certainly done that," Johnson said.

Democrat Tammy Baldwin said she'll vote against Betsy Devos for education secretary, and Tom Price for health.

Democrats have raised questions about Devos' readiness for the job, and Price's ethics.

"If a nominee has conflicts of interest, is not going to be fighting for the people of this country and the people of our state, then they should not get a green light from members of the senate," Baldwin said.

On healthcare, Johnson and Baldwin are again split.

Republicans have already taken steps to start repealing the Affordable Care Act.

Johnson said a replacement will take time.

"Early on, as soon as Obamacare was implemented, I started saying 'repeal and replace' was a nice little term and was possible prior to implementation. Now it`s repair the damage, transition to a system that works, using real information," Johnson said.

"They have no plan. They`ve had six years to put it together. That`s what`s shocking and certainly very harmful," Baldwin said.

Speaker Paul Ryan told FOX6 News legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare would come in the next 100 days.

Congressman Sean Duffy, R-Wausau said Thursday, January 19th he wants repeal to come now, and the replacement to be developed as the year goes along.

There's certainly a lot to get worked out after the inauguration.