× Caught on cam: St. Francis police seek suspects in burglary of liquor store

ST. FRANCIS — St. Francis police are investigating a burglary that occurred early Saturday morning, January 14th at Packard Ave Liquor.

According to police, around 4:45 a.m. two suspects parked their dark colored, possibly four-door Sedan, in the alleyway behind Packard Ave Liquor after circling the block twice.

Police say the two subjects approached the business wearing hoodies over their head and facial masks covering underneath their eyes. Both took turns using a large pry bar, approximately three feet in length, to pry open one of the larger pane windows of the business to gain entry.

Around 4:50 a.m., one of the suspects entered the business and stole four cartons of Newport cigarettes along with several single Newport packs.

The second suspect stood outside and grabbed three cases of cigars though the window and ran off with the pry tool back toward the alleyway.

Suspect #1 is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing dark jeans, tennis shoes and a hoodie with the words “Shedd Aquarium” written across the front. The subject wore a knit cap under the hoodie and wore light colored plastic gloves. He also carried a plastic garbage bag for use of the stolen items.

Suspect #2: In watching the video, it appears this subject could be a female who is also wearing gloves. This subject is approximately 5’8” tall with a thin build. The suspect was a wearing light colored hoodie and jeans with similar style tennis shoes as suspect #1. This subject’s knit hat was two-tone with the darker color on top.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Weins at (414) 481-2232.