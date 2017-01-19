× Common Council vote allows Bucks to proceed with ‘entertainment block’

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Common Council has given final approval for the Milwaukee Bucks to begin construction on a public plaza and entertainment block near the new arena.

The Bucks plan to begin construction on the entertainment block this summer, and the public plaza in the fall.

The entertainment block will be built on a city-owned parking structure that is being demolished.

The project is expected to be completed in time for the Bucks arena opening, which is scheduled for summer or fall of 2018.

