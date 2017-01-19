Common Council vote allows Bucks to proceed with ‘entertainment block’

Posted 5:51 pm, January 19, 2017, by
Milwaukee Bucks entertainment district

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Common Council has given final approval for the Milwaukee Bucks to begin construction on a public plaza and entertainment block near the new arena.

The Bucks plan to begin construction on the entertainment block this summer, and the public plaza in the fall.

The entertainment block will be built on a city-owned parking structure that is being demolished.

The project is expected to be completed in time for the Bucks arena opening, which is scheduled for summer or fall of 2018.

CLICK HERE for more on this story via the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s