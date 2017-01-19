× Crews on scene of semi crash on I-41 in Washington County; cause under investigation

WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, January 19th responded to the scene of crash involving a semi on I-41.

Officials tell FOX6 News the semi was headed northbound on I-41 when the driver crossed over to the southbound lanes, ran over a fence, and then hit an unoccupied building.

The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.