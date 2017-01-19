Developing: Good Hope Road closed at 43rd Street due to crash involving semi

Posted 5:59 am, January 19, 2017, by , Updated at 06:03AM, January 19, 2017
Traffic tracker alert

MILWAUKEE — Emergency crews are on the scene of a serious wreck near 43rd Street and Good Hope Road in Milwaukee. The call came in around 5 a.m.

Officials say Good Hope Road is closed in both directions due to the crash.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the crash or the extent of injuries sustained.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.

