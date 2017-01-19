× Discovery World celebrates Packers playoffs success with “Quarterback Discount” this weekend!

GREEN BAY — As the Green Bay Packers continue their post-season run towards the 2017 Super Bowl in Houston, Discovery World is joining in cheering on the Packers this weekend as they face the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship Game by providing a fun Packers-themed discount!

The Discovery World “Quarterback Discount” honors Bart Starr, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers.

Regular Discovery World prices are $19 for adults and $16 for children and seniors.

However, this weekend only, all guests will receive a “Favre”-sized discount of $4!

When the discount is applied, adults will pay the Starr rate of $15, and children and seniors will pay the Rodgers rate of $12.

For those keeping score at home, here are the statistics:

Admission Discount = $4 (the jersey number of Hall of Fame Quarterback Brett Favre)

Adult Rate = $15 (the jersey number of Hall of Fame Quarterback Bart Starr)

Student and Senior Rate = $12 (the jersey number of future Hall of Fame Quarterback Aaron Rodgers)

In addition, anyone purchasing an onsite annual membership will receive a Starr-sized discount of $15.

These prices are available onsite only during regular business hours on Saturday, January 21st and Sunday, January 22nd.

Additionally, Discovery World guests will have opportunities to create special Packers playoff-themed projects in the Kohl’s Design It! Lab.

GO PACK GO!