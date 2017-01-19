‘El Chapo’ Guzman turned over to US

Posted 5:48 pm, January 19, 2017, by

Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has been extradited to the United States, according to a statement by the Mexican Foreign Ministry.

Mexican authorities had planned to turn Guzman, head of the Sinaloa cartel, over before Friday’s inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, a US official told CNN’s Evan Perez.

Mugshot of El Chapo after his arrest on January 8, 2016 by the prison he escaped from in summer 2015. El Chapo has been extradited to the United States, according to a statement by the Mexican Foreign Ministry on January 19, 2017.

Mugshot of El Chapo after his arrest on January 8, 2016 by the prison he escaped from in summer 2015. El Chapo has been extradited to the United States, according to a statement by the Mexican Foreign Ministry on January 19, 2017.

Guzman and other cartel leaders were indicted in 2009 in US District Court in Brooklyn, New York, on charges of conspiring to import more than 264,000 pounds of cocaine into the United States between 1990 and 2005. The alleged traffickers are accused of sharing drug transportation routes and obtaining their drugs from various Colombian drug organizations.

Guzman also faces charges in Arizona, California, Texas, Illinois, New York, Florida and New Hampshire.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s