Enjoy the great outdoors all winter long, but where?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAUKVILLE -- Just because it's winter doesn't mean you can't find fun in the great outdoors. Carl is proving that in Saukville at Riveredge Nature Center.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Riveredge Nature Center (website)

Riveredge Nature Center is a leading Midwest destination for learning, discovering, and experiencing the interconnections between nature and society. Riveredge Nature Center works to create partnerships which transform the culture of our Formal Education Systems, Communities, and Lifestyles.

The Mission

Inspire, inform and enable responsible environmental decision-making and sustainable practices by: