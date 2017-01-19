Enjoy the great outdoors all winter long, but where?

SAUKVILLE -- Just because it's winter doesn't mean you can't find fun in the great outdoors. Carl is proving that in Saukville at Riveredge Nature Center.
About Riveredge Nature Center (website)
Riveredge Nature Center is a leading Midwest destination for learning, discovering, and experiencing the interconnections between nature and society. Riveredge Nature Center works to create partnerships which transform the culture of our Formal Education Systems, Communities, and Lifestyles.
The Mission
Inspire, inform and enable responsible environmental decision-making and sustainable practices by:
-
Providing leadership in education;
-
Preserving and restoring Riveredge and other natural sanctuaries;
-
Serving as a resource for scientific research.