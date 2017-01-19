Get creative with hot chocolate and mix up some chocolatey cocktails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- no matter which way you mix it -- it's the perfect companion for cold winter months. But did you know there is a difference between hot chocolate and hot cocoa? Alisa Malavenda of the Art Institute of Wisconsin joins Real Milwaukee to make some chocolatey creations.

What is the difference between Hot Cocoa and Hot Chocolate?

Hot Cocoa uses cocoa powder which is a bi product of cocoa bean , but no cocoa butter. It is a healthier choice and about 100 calories less than hot chocolate- Although lighter in color it tastes more chocolate flavored, but doesn't have that rich texture.

Hot Cocoa

2/3 C good quality unsweetened natural cocoa powder

3-4 oz ( 6-8 T ) sugar - more or less to taste

pinch of kosher salt

5 C whole milk

In a heavy bottom saucepan, combine cocoa powder, sugar, and salt and whisk together. Pour ½ C of the milk into the powder mixture and whisk constantly so no lumps form and until smooth. Pour in the remaining milk and whisk to combine. Cook the mixture over medium heat about 5-7 minutes until hot -DO

NOT BOIL - whisking often.

Serve with hot cocoa bar garnishes or marshmallows.

Hot Chocolate

5 C whole milk

3 oz sugar less or more depending on what type of chocolate you use - less for milk or semi sweet chocolate

pinch of kosher salt

7 oz ( about 1 ½ C) bittersweet chocolate ( or other depending on preference) , chopped fine

In a heavy bottom saucepan, put milk, sugar and salt and cook over medium heat, whisking constantly until the sugar melts. About 4-5 minutes. DO NOT BOIL

When it almost reaches that boiling point (180 degrees) Turn off heat and add fine chopped chocolate, Whisk mixture until smooth and chocolate has melted.

For a Very Rich Italian Hot Chocolate that is perfect for dipping

Use 7 oz of bittersweet chocolate ( at least 70%)

3 C whole milk

2 oz sugar

and add 1 T corn starch

Cook the chocolate with ¼ C milk on very low heat and stir constant with your Nonna`s wooden spoon. Slowly add the remaining milk in a gentle stream and then add sugar. Whisk the sugar and cornstarch together and add to mixture until combined. Continue to

cook on a very low heat until it becomes thick and coats the back of the wooden spoon

THE PERFECT CUP

USES Both cocoa powder and chocolate

4 C whole milk

2 oz (4T) cocoa powder

½ C sugar

pinch of kosher salt

2 tsp. vanilla extract or Kahlua

12 oz bag semi sweet chocolate chips or bittersweet chocolate

In a heavy bottom saucepan, combine cocoa powder, sugar, and salt and whisk together.

Pour ¼ C of the milk into the powder mixture and whisk constantly so no lumps form and until smooth. Stir in rest of the milk and the chocolate; stirring occasionally, until the chocolate is melted . Add vanilla ( or Kahlua ).

Marshmallows are a given with hot chocolate, but there are a lot of ways to make your hot chocolate a signature drink or create a hot chocolate /cocoa bar

Create a Hot Cocoa Bar -

Consider adding a pinch of cayenne pepper or cinnamon

Brandy, Bailey`s Kahlua or other liqueurs

How about cookie straws, brittles or barks, peppermint candies and more

Stirring spoons ( see recipe below )

Hot Chocolate / Cocoa Cocktails

Red Wine Hot Chocolate

I know it sounds strange, but why not –you all know that red wine and chocolate are a match made in heaven.

1 ½ C whole milk

1 C red wine ( depending on your taste you can use something fruity light and fruity or go bold with something full bodied – ( Pinot Noir Cabernet, Merlot, Malbec or Shiraz )

½ C GOOD QUALITY chocolate – bitter sweet ( or semi sweet )

pinch of sugar

In a heavy bottom saucepan, melt chocolate and pour in the milk whisking constantly until melted and creamy, slowly add the red wine and a pinch of sugar. Heat through and serve immediately.

Bailey’s Hot Cocoa

4 C milk

C milk ½ C unsweetened cocoa powder

C unsweetened cocoa powder ½ C sugar

C sugar ½ t. salt

t. salt 1 t. vanilla

t. vanilla ½ C homemade (recipe below) or store bought Bailey’s Irish Cream

C homemade (recipe below) or store bought Bailey’s Irish Cream ¼ C vodka or whiskey , if desired

C vodka or whiskey , if desired Whipped cream, chocolate shavings, cookie straws for garnish

In a heavy bottom saucepan, heat milk, cocoa, sugar and salt over medium heat, beating with whisk often so no lumps form and cocoa is fully incorporated. The mixture should be warm and smooth. Remove from heat; stir in vanilla, baileys and vodka/whiskey.

Carefully pour mixture into heatproof bowl or individual mugs. Serve immediately with whipped cream, chocolate and cookie straws.

Homemade Bailey’s Irish Cream

1½ cups Irish whiskey (Jameson)

One 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk

2 T Hersey’s chocolate syrup

2 T instant coffee or espresso powder

1½ cups heavy cream

In a blender, combine the whiskey, sweetened condensed milk, chocolate syrup and instant coffee, and blend on high speed until combined.

Place the whiskey mixture in a bowl and stir in the cream until smooth. Store the Irish cream in the refrigerator, covered, for up to 2 weeks. Serve chilled over ice or in Hot Cocoa.

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

1 ¼ C bakers fine sugar

1 C unsweetened cocoa powder

6 C whole milk

½ t pure vanilla extract

½ t peppermint extract

1/2 t kosher salt

4 ounces bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped

8 oz peppermint snapps

Crushes peppermint candies peppermint patty candies

mini marshmallows

Whisk sugar and cocoa powder in a heavy bottom pot ( alternatively you could make this in a slow cooker ) Whisk in the milk to prevent lumps . Add the vanilla and peppermint extract and salt. Cook for 10 minutes on low until everything is dissolved bring to just under a boil, remove from heat and add chocolate and stir until thick; add snapps ( you could also serve snapps on the side with small bowls of crushed peppermint candies and mini marshmallows.

Frozen Hot Chocolate Martini

4 oz hot cocoa mix , like Swiss Miss or Godiva, plus more for rim

3 C milk

¾ C vodka

1 t vanilla extract

1 T Kahlua

6 cups ice

mini marshmallows and shaved chocolate for garnish

Place some cocoa mix onto a saucer. Lightly dip the rims of martini glasses into the water and then dip them in the hot cocoa mix.

Combine 4 oz hot cocoa mix, milk, vodka, vanilla extract, Kahlua and ice in a blender; blend on high until smooth. Pour into Martini or Cocktail glasses and garnish with mini marshmallows and shaved chocolate

Creating Hot Chocolate Spoons

Wooden Spoons ( craft store like Michaels or on Amazon )

Dark , Milk , Semi Sweet and White Chocolate

Appropriate garnishes like peppermint candies, chocolate chips , mini marshmallows

Peppermint Spoon

Melt White Chocolate, pinch of peppermint extract or schnapps add crushed peppermint candies or peppermint patties

Mexican Hot Chocolate Spoon

Melt Chocolate and add a pinch of cayenne , cinnamon and vanilla extract

Rocky Road Spoon

Mini Marshmallow

Mini chocolate chips