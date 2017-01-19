× Homicide suspect from Illinois arrested in Mukwonago after pursuit that ended at car dealership

MUKWONAGO — A homicide suspect from Illinois was arrested at a car dealership in Mukwonago!

It happened Thursday morning, January 19th.

Officials with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department said they learned of a vehicle being pursued by the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office and Rockford police — headed into Waukesha County around 11:30 a.m.

The vehicle contained two people — a 26-year-old man and a 27-year-old man, both from Illinois. Officials said one of them is a suspect in a homicide that happened in Illinois.

Waukesha County Sheriff’s officials said the vehicle exited Highway 83 in Mukwonago and ended up at the Amato Ford dealership on Main Street.

The driver of the vehicle then fled into the dealership and was arrested a short time later.

The passenger stayed in the vehicle, and he was also taken into custody.

Both men were turned over to Walworth County Sheriff’s Office for other charges.

No one was injured as a result of this incident.