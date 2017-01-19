× Hunger Task Force kicks off annual program to replenish donated peanut butter supply

WAUWATOSA — Hunger Task Force on Thursday, January 19th is kicking off its fifth annual “Wanted: Peanut Butter” campaign to fill the food bank’s deficit of nearly 30,000 jars this winter.

Community partners Meijer and Milwaukee-area fire stations will support the program and help host a kick-off event for the campaign, which will run Thursday, Jan. 19 through Friday, March 3.

The Hunger Task Force says peanut butter is filled with healthy fats, fiber and proteins, making it a perfect food for growing kids and adults alike. The creamy and crunchy jars are crucial for the food pantries, soup kitchens and homeless shelters that Hunger Task Force supports.

“Wanted: Peanut Butter” helps ensure pantry shelves remain stocked through the season.

Through the course of the campaign, Milwaukee-area and surrounding suburban fire stations will host peanut butter drives for the public to drop off peanut butter donations. The public is also encouraged to host their own peanut butter drives in their office, their child’s school or with their congregation.