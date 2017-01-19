Menomonee Falls PD seek suspect after theft at BP gas station on Appleton Avenue

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who they say stole merchandise valued at nearly $270 from the BP gas station located on Appleton Avenue near Arthur Avenue.

The theft took place Tuesday, January 17th around 11:30 a.m.

According to police, the suspect distracted the clerk by asking for cigarettes that caused the clerk to step away and turn her back. The suspect then removed a display containing 225 BIC lighters valued at $268.00 and left the store without paying.



Officials say the suspect left on foot.

Police describe the suspect as approximately 5’8″ tall, gender unknown. The suspect was last seen wearing a black arctic parka coat with a fur-lined hood, tan pants or construction-type bibs over black shoes.



Anyone with information should contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8706.