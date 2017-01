MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo has been voted into the All-Star Game!

The Bucks said Giannis is the FIRST Bucks All-Star since 2004!

Congratulations on being selected the first Bucks All-Star since 2004 @Giannis_An34!!#OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/laTOhse665 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 20, 2017

Congratulations Giannis!

Thank you so much to all of the fans! I'm so grateful for this opportunity to start in the NBA All Star Game! Now let's get that W tomorrow! — GiannisAntetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) January 20, 2017

The NBA All-Star weekend is set for February 17th through the 19th in New Orleans.

