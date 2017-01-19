New space, new equipment, new location: Behind the scenes look at Flips 4 All in Glendale

GLENDALE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Flips 4 All in Glendale. Flips 4 All is an all-inclusive gym offering pre-school gymnastics classes and specializing in integrated gymnastics for children with special needs.

Our gymnastics and physical development center is geared towards children ages 18 months and up. We offer a range of gymnastics classes, open gyms, birthday parties and one on one lessons for children with special needs. Our preschool and developmental classes provide the foundation and fundamentals for the sport of gymnastics. Our small class sizes and personalized instruction, along with a positive and inclusive environment, are great benefits to your child. We foster the belief that when the social emotional needs of the child are met, their physicality and confidence thrive.