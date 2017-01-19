“No wiggle room for your loyalty:” Atlanta bar taking flak for hosting Packers pep rally

Posted 5:25 pm, January 19, 2017, by , Updated at 05:32PM, January 19, 2017

ATLANTA, Georgia -- One bar in Atlanta is taking some flak for hosting a Green Bay Packers rally, but another one is making green and gold fans feel right at home!

Kaleidoscope Bistro & Pub

"I was born in Madison, Wisconsin. Once you're kind of born into it, my uncle raised me a Packers fan, my dad -- it just never leaves your blood," said Audrey Birnbaum Young.

Packers Nation knows no boundaries.

Kaleidoscope Bistro & Pub

Audrey Birnbaum Young

"I've stayed true to the Packers. There's no wiggle room for your loyalty when you're a Packers fan," said Birnbaum Young.

Kaleidoscope Bistro & Pub located in Atlanta, was heaven sent.

"We had a regular who was in here a couple days after we first opened and she said they used to go to a bar down the street. They had a group of Packers fans, and they told them they didn't have room for them anymore, so we said 'we'll give you room,'" said Jared Reisman, Kaleidoscope Bistro & Pub. "It started off with a 10-person group and then every year it's grown to where we've had probably 250 people here for the last game against the Cowboys."

Kaleidoscope Bistro & Pub

Jared Reisman

The Kaleidoscope Bistro is now officially recognized as a Packers bar, at packerseverywhere.com.

But the bar also accommodates Atlanta Falcons' fans.

"Unless they're playing each other, it's really not a big deal, but this is the first time we've really had to come across a playoff game," said Reisman.

"I'm hoping that it'll be good and everybody will get along, but obviously one team is going home disappointed. Hopefully it's not us. I don't think it's going to be," said Birnbaum Young.

Kaleidoscope Bistro & Pub

The Packers and the devoted are bringing business to the city.

Come Sunday, January 22nd, Packers fans will be outside in a tented area, while Falcons fans will be inside at the Kaleidoscope Bistro, which could make for some tense moments.

