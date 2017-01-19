“No wiggle room for your loyalty:” Atlanta bar taking flak for hosting Packers pep rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA, Georgia -- One bar in Atlanta is taking some flak for hosting a Green Bay Packers rally, but another one is making green and gold fans feel right at home!

"I was born in Madison, Wisconsin. Once you're kind of born into it, my uncle raised me a Packers fan, my dad -- it just never leaves your blood," said Audrey Birnbaum Young.

Packers Nation knows no boundaries.

"I've stayed true to the Packers. There's no wiggle room for your loyalty when you're a Packers fan," said Birnbaum Young.

Kaleidoscope Bistro & Pub located in Atlanta, was heaven sent.

"We had a regular who was in here a couple days after we first opened and she said they used to go to a bar down the street. They had a group of Packers fans, and they told them they didn't have room for them anymore, so we said 'we'll give you room,'" said Jared Reisman, Kaleidoscope Bistro & Pub. "It started off with a 10-person group and then every year it's grown to where we've had probably 250 people here for the last game against the Cowboys."

The Kaleidoscope Bistro is now officially recognized as a Packers bar, at packerseverywhere.com.

But the bar also accommodates Atlanta Falcons' fans.

"Unless they're playing each other, it's really not a big deal, but this is the first time we've really had to come across a playoff game," said Reisman.

"I'm hoping that it'll be good and everybody will get along, but obviously one team is going home disappointed. Hopefully it's not us. I don't think it's going to be," said Birnbaum Young.

The Packers and the devoted are bringing business to the city.

Come Sunday, January 22nd, Packers fans will be outside in a tented area, while Falcons fans will be inside at the Kaleidoscope Bistro, which could make for some tense moments.