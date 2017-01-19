Potawatomi Foundation grants $45K to ‘Operation Impact’ to provide more safety on the south side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Shining a light on crime and bringing it out of secrecy -- that's how one organization hopes to use a generous donation. Forest County Potawatomi Foundation is giving a $45,000 grant to Operation Impact. The announcement was made official on Thursday, January 19th.

"We want you to know that everybody is fighting to try to have a safe community for you," said Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton.

That was the message to students of Christ-St. Peter Lutheran School as the Potawatomi Foundation presented a big $45,000 replica check to Operation Impact.

"Since we have a casino operation in the City of Milwaukee, it is our obligation also to provide and to help and to assist in public safety," said Harold "Gus" Frank, Forest County Potawatomi chairman.

Alderman Bob Donovan says Operation Impact will use this donation toward surveillance cameras along a commercial strip and lighting in alleyways on the near south side.

"It also helps over the years to pay for additional foot patrol, beat officers in our targeted area," said Donovan.

The safety announcement being made at the school was fitting because the students see things and know what's going on in the streets where they live.

"Safety is a high priority of our school and we completely understand that it is a community effort and we want to be a part of that solution," said Christ-St. Peter Lutheran School Principal, Brett Baade.

Operation Impact was started in 2008, in that time between 25 and 30 cameras have been installed, including one on a bakery at 28th and Lincoln. Surveillance video monitored by police led to an arrest.

"I think it's been a great success and we want to continue it and if nothing else expand upon it," Donovan said.

Donovan says once police identify areas of concern, six or seven cameras will be installed in those areas using the grant money.