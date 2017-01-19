× Recognize him? Milwaukee police seek suspect who robbed woman on east side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery on Bartlett near Hartford on Milwaukee’s east side.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18th.

Police said the male suspect approached the female victim from behind, implied he had a weapon, and stole money from her. The suspect fled to a waiting gray Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by a second suspect.

Surveillance video from a nearby business captured the suspect who robbed the victim shortly before the crime took place.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 20s to early 30s, standing 6’ tall and weighing around 175 pounds.

He has reddish/blonde hair, blue eyes, and a slight mustache.

He was last seen wearing a red pullover hooded sweatshirt with “ARKANSAS” written on the chest, light colored blue jeans, white tennis shoes, and a dark skull cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.