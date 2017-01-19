× The Ruckus, a new restaurant concept from Colectivo, opens in Shorewood

SHOREWOOD — The Ruckus is now open in Shorewood.

The restaurant officially opened Wednesday, January 18th on Oakland Avenue.

The Ruckus serves their food with a spicy twist. For example, their burger is made with pork, chorizo and Angus beef.

The ice cream shake has spiced fudge and Mexican chocolate crumble in it.

Colectivo Coffee owns the restaurant and another location is planned in Wauwatosa.

