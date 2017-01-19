× What will it cost you to see the Packers play the Falcons in the NFC Championship?

MILWAUKEE — The Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Falcons are just one game away from playing in the Super Bowl.

With all the hype surrounding the home team and with the game being the last the Falcons will play in the Georgia Dome, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that tickets are more expensive than normal.

According to the secondary ticket marketplace TickPick, NFC Championship tickets have an average price of $668, with a “get-in” price of $323.

For Packers fans flying out of General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee, you’d need at least $321 for nonstop air fare, each way, if you depart Saturday and return Monday.

