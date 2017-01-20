Milwaukee man and member of the Latin Kings wanted by U.S. Marshals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Authorities need your help finding 31-year-old Damian Carmona.

Carmona is a lifelong resident of Milwaukee's south side and has been in-and-out of custody since he was a juvenile. The convicted felon has been arrested for crimes including assault and illegally possessing a firearm. U.S. Marshals say he has a history of abusing the mother of his children.

Carmona is 5' 11" and weighs 200 pounds. Police records describe Carmona have many tattoos across his body, arms and hands. "Valor" and "Alba" are reportedly tattooed on his neck. He also has an Aztec calendar face tattooed on his left hand. Agents are warning the general public to keep their distance from Carmona. He is also a known member of the Latin Kings gang.

He's likely laying low near but staying close to relatives living near Lincoln Ave and S.14th in Milwaukee. If you have any information you're urged to call Marshals at 414-297-3707.