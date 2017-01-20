“About as good as it gets:” Packers vs. Falcons will be last NFL game inside Georgia Dome

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA -- FOX6 News got a first-hand look at what the Green Bay Packers will be walking into on Sunday. We're giving you an inside look at the Georgia Dome.

With less than 48 hours until the kickoff of the NFC Championship, the final preps are being done to make sure the Atlanta Falcons' house is just right.

"What you're seeing with the blows on the field they are drying the paint; they finished painting this morning -- the endzone logo at midfield the NCF Championship logo," said Jason Kirksey, Georgia Dome spokesperson.

The stadium itself seats 72,000 people and they are expecting every seat to be filled.

"It's all about the details," said Kirksey.

The Georgia Dome has quite the history for only being around 25 years.

"It's the only facility in the world that's hosted the Olympics, the Super Bowl and the Final Four," said Kirksey.

After this Sunday, it will be no more.

"Pretty remarkable to have your last NFL game be an NFL Championship Game. It's about as good as it gets aside from hosting the Super Bowl," said Kirksey.

A short life for such a massive structure, but it sure was a life well lived.