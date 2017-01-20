Dense Fog ADVISORY in effect for majority of SE Wisconsin until noon Friday

Construction is picking up: Here’s a look at everything that’s going to impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- Construction is really picking up -- with changes coming to I-94 and the Zoo Interchange. Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to talk about everything that is going to impact your commute.

Friday, January 20
Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 North at Greenfield Avenue - 11PM - 6AM
Overnight Full Closure I-41 South at Bluemound Road - 11PM - 6AM

Monday, January 23
Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 North at Greenfield Avenue - 11PM - 4:30AM
Overnight Full Closure I-41 South at Bluemound Road - 11PM - 4:30AM

Tuesday, January 24
Overnight Full Closure I-94 West at 84th Street - 11PM - 4:30AM

Wednesday, January 25
Overnight Full Closure I-94 West at 84th Street - 11PM - 4:30AM

*All full closures are for the decking of the ramp from I-94 East to I-41 North.

