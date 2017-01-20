“Energy, excitement:” Green Bay Packers fans arrive in Atlanta

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA -- In downtown Atlanta, it feels like the city is really starting to come alive. A Friday night out, dotted with green and gold.

"I can't believe we got tickets, I'm so excited to be here," said Eric Compas.

Eric Compas and his wife just flew in from Fort Atkinson.

"There's some energy, a lot of excitement," said Compas.

They couldn't be more pumped for Sunday's game and they are not afraid to show their Packers pride.

"We got offered police protection. He's like, are you crazy walking around this place with this jersey late at night," said Compas.

They're not afraid.

James Strickland has spent the past two years giving tourists a bird's-eye view of the city.

"I've been a Packers fan ever since I was in high school," said Strickland.

Now, Strickland says he's just happy to have some Packers support surrounding him.