Family of twin heart transplant recipients pay it forward

MILWAUKEE -- The family of twin heart transplant recipients are paying it forward. FOX6 News first introduced you to Chloe and Kendall Roehling back in December.

When Chloe and Kendall were about 13 months old, Chloe had a stroke. She was diagnosed with restrictive cardiomyopathy -- a heart disease. As it turned out, Kendall had the same condition. The only cure? A heart transplant.



Both girls received heart transplants at a year old.

Today, the Roehlings of Brookfield, presented Children's Hospital of Wisconsin with a check for $10,000 and boxes of toys.

The twins' parents, Dan and Christine, established "The Beat Goes On" foundation to increase awareness for organ donations and give back to the pediatric heart transplant program and the HERMA Heart Center at Children's.