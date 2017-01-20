Dense Fog Advisory in effect for all of SE Wisconsin until noon Saturday

Family of twin heart transplant recipients pay it forward

Posted 8:07 pm, January 20, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE -- The family of twin heart transplant recipients are paying it forward. FOX6 News first introduced you to Chloe and Kendall Roehling back in December.

When Chloe and Kendall were about 13 months old, Chloe had a stroke. She was diagnosed with restrictive cardiomyopathy -- a heart disease. As it turned out, Kendall had the same condition. The only cure? A heart transplant. Christine Roehling and twins, Chloe and Kendall
Both girls received heart transplants at a year old.

Today, the Roehlings of Brookfield, presented Children's Hospital of Wisconsin with a check for $10,000 and boxes of toys.

The twins' parents, Dan and Christine, established "The Beat Goes On" foundation to increase awareness for organ donations and give back to the pediatric heart transplant program and the HERMA Heart Center at Children's.

 

