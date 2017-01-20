× Green Bay Packers Jordy Nelson named Comeback Player of the Year

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson has been selected as the NFL Comeback Player of the Year by the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA).

According to packers.com, Nelson rebounded from a season-ending knee injury that happened in the 2015 preseason to lead the NFL with 14 receiving touchdowns this past season.

Packers.com says the ninth-year veteran started all 16 games for the Packers, catching 97 passes for 1,257 yards. Nelson finished in the fifth in the NFL in receptions and sixth in receiving yards.

Now in the 2016 season, Nelson’s status for the big Packers vs. Falcons NFC Championship matchup Sunday, January 22nd is still up in the air.

Wes Hodkiewicz, staff writer for Packers.com reported Wednesday, January 18th Nelson confirmed he broke his ribs during the Packers’ 38-13 win over the New York Giants at Lambeau Field on January 8th — after taking a hit from Giants’ safety Leon Hall.

Nelson said Wednesday it was “the worst pain I’ve ever experienced.”

According to Hodkiewicz, Nelson said he watched Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers’ Hail Mary pass to Randall Cobb from the trainer’s table.

A hospital stay determined there were no additional internal injuries as a result of the hit.

He was sidelined for the Packers matchup vs. the Cowboys last Sunday.

Hodkiewicz reports Nelson said he was breathing easier Wednesday — even able to catch passes in a limited capacity during practice.

Whether Nelson will play on Sunday vs. the Falcons is a question that hasn’t yet been answered. Nelson said Wednesday “it’s day by day, and it’s getting better.”