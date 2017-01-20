“History in the making:” Wisconsinites react to President Trump’s inauguration day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- The new president, Donald Trump, had barely given his inaugural address and Wisconsinites who had traveled here to Washington were giving their opinions about it.

"I thought it was great. A little more pointed than most inaugural speeches would be, I think he’s called out the people he’s typically called out. But I think he also set out a message that was positive," said Jim Gatzke, Wisconsin Republican.

Others didn't need to listen to the speech know they wouldn't like it. John and Diane Irish aren't there for the celebration, but the Women's March on Washington Saturday.

"I'm here to let him know that he’s wrong and he needs to change and there are a lot of people here who are going to agree with that," said Irish.

Mr. Trump takes office with just 40 percent approving of how he handled the transition. His supporters and opponents tussled at inauguration checkpoints near the National Mall.

Democrats say Mr. Trump needs to built trust. Republicans say the way to do that is get down to work, but some students from Germantown will be remembering this moment, the inauguration.

"It's like history in the making and really cool to be a part of it, I love history," said Miya Marwood, Germantown High School sophomore.

Friday, they got to be a part of it.

"I thought it was cool we actually got to see the inauguration in person. Most people can’t say they got to do that in their lifetime. So it was cool that 15-year--olds and high school students got to do that," said Mary Kate Collins, Germantown High School sophomore.

Love him or hate him, it was quite a feat to go from political outsider to president in 18 months. Now something even harder than getting elected -- governing the whole country.