Medical Examiner called to scene of crash near 31st and Capitol

Posted 9:14 pm, January 20, 2017, by , Updated at 09:28PM, January 20, 2017

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office has been called to the scene of a crash near 31st and Capitol on the city’s north side.

The crash occurred Friday, January 20th.

Milwaukee police say a vehicle involved in the crash was being pursued from a robbery when it crashed.

Police are not releasing much information but due the Medical Examiner being called to the scene, it is an indication at least one person was killed.

No other details have been released.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.

