Monster Jam roars into Milwaukee for three shows on Friday, January 20 and Saturday, January 21!

This year's lineup will include Grave Digger driven by Pablo Huffaker, Monster Mutt driven by Kevin Crocker, Bad News Travels Fast driven by Brandon Derrow, Aftershock driven by Bob Robbins, Krazy Train driven by Lloyd Twitchell and Mechanical Mischief driven by Jim Burns*.

Tickets are on sale now and start at just $15!

*Trucks and drivers are subject to change.