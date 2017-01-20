WATCH: Scene from D.C. ahead of inauguration of Donald Trump as 45th President of U.S.
Dense Fog ADVISORY in effect for majority of SE Wisconsin until noon

President Obama’s last words to America

Posted 9:23 am, January 20, 2017
President Obama inauguration Day leaving white house

President Obama departed the Oval Office for the final time Friday, slipping a letter for Donald Trump into the top drawer of his desk and striding toward the Residence.

He was upbeat, smiling and revealing no apprehension about the man he’s about the meet and escort to the US Capitol.

“Are you feeling nostalgic?” inquired a reporter from the Rose Garden.

“Of course,” said the President.

“Any final words for the American people?” asked another.

“Thank you,” he said.

