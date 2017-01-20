× President Obama’s White House empties out – photos and all

It isn’t just that all the staffers in the Obama administration moved out of the White House overnight. Offices were cleared, desk were emptied. And yes, even photos came off walls.

Photos of President Barack Obama and his family that had lined the walls of the West Wing corridors were taken down.

It made for a surreal scene. The residence and office of the most powerful man in the world, always a hive of activity — gone silent.

But it was only for a few hours. Friday brought a new beginning – the beginning of a new era.