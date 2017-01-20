WATCH: Scene from D.C. ahead of inauguration of Donald Trump as 45th President of U.S.
Dense Fog ADVISORY in effect for majority of SE Wisconsin until noon

President Obama’s White House empties out – photos and all

Posted 8:50 am, January 20, 2017, by
It isn't just that all the staffers in the Obama administration moved out of the White House overnight. Offices were cleared, desk were emptied. And yes, even photos came off walls. Photos of President Barack Obama and his family that had lined the walls of the West Wing corridors were taken down.

It isn't just that all the staffers in the Obama administration moved out of the White House overnight. Offices were cleared, desk were emptied. And yes, even photos came off walls. Photos of President Barack Obama and his family that had lined the walls of the West Wing corridors were taken down.

It isn’t just that all the staffers in the Obama administration moved out of the White House overnight. Offices were cleared, desk were emptied. And yes, even photos came off walls.

Photos of President Barack Obama and his family that had lined the walls of the West Wing corridors were taken down.

It made for a surreal scene. The residence and office of the most powerful man in the world, always a hive of activity — gone silent.

But it was only for a few hours. Friday brought a new beginning – the beginning of a new era.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s