Protesters, supporters clash amid Donald Trump’s inauguration

Posted 5:16 pm, January 20, 2017, by

WASHINGTON -- Police presence could be seen across Washington, D.C., as a number of protests turned violent on inauguration day, January 20th. Chaos broke out near a checkpoint to the National Mall. As D.C. Metro police try to restore order, protesters and President Trump's supporters shouted in each other's faces.Inauguration day

"You're a sissy," yelled a protester.

The protesters' goal was to shut down checkpoints to the National Mall. In some cases, they succeeded.Inauguration day

Police were out, some wearing protective shields and carrying batons. Lines to get into the parade route and the National Mall snaked down the streets of D.C., and past merchandise hawkers before Mr. Trump's supporters could finally get a view of him.

"It's going to be America first -- America first," said Trump during his speech.

President Trump's speech echoed the same themes as his campaign rallies.

Welcome words for supporters.

"We're here to help make America great again. We like Donald Trump," said Charlie Bohnert, from Missouri.

"When people say he has a biased nature or is racist, I've never seen it," said Barry Elliot, Trump supporter.Inauguration day

Some who flew from Wisconsin, weren't there to support the new president.

"I'm here to let him know that he's wrong and he needs to change, and there are a lot of people here who are going to agree with that," said John Irish, from Sussex.

