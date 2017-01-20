× ShotSpotter alerts officers to shots fired, 27-year-old man in serious condition

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Friday morning, January 20th on the city’s north side.

According to officials, around 1:00 a.m. Milwaukee police responded to ShotSpotter alerts in the area of 21st and Hopkins. The first arriving squads located an individual who was in possession of a gun, officers also observed an unconscious 27-year-old man who had been shot.

Officers administered CPR on the victim and were able to sustain a heartbeat. Lifesaving efforts continued by the Milwaukee Fire Department as they transported the victim to the hospital.

The victim is in very serious condition.

The initial investigation revealed that the subject in possession of the firearm is the shooting suspect, he is being detained as part of the investigation.

Events that led to the shooting are still being investigated.