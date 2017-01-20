Stan Kass: A man, a dog, and a legacy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Wisconsin has lost a compassionate philanthropist. Maybe you've heard about Stan Kass, but maybe you haven't heard about his quiet contributions. One of his heartfelt passions began six years ago, when he adopted "Reggie," from the Wisconsin Humane Society. Reggie and Stan helped change the lives of hundreds.

If you happened to run into Stan Kass in recent years, you've also run into Reggie. The bond began six years ago when Stan Kass lost his wife. During her illness, Stan found the shepherd husky at the Wisconsin Humane Society.

"They say people rescued dogs. He rescued me," said Stan Kass in a previous FOX6 interview.

But the love that grew between Stan and Reggie, wasn't good enough for Stan.

"He's really saved my life and I hope other dogs can save other people's lives," said Kass.

Kass didn't stop with that hope. The Wisconsin Humane Society was only one place he went to spread help and love. In the coming years, he sponsored adoption fees for veterans, and paid adoption fees for whoever needed it. Contributing tens of thousands of dollars at a time, leading to hundreds of animal adoptions in our area.

"I think his legacy will be quiet involvement, impact on the community really really his love of animals," said Mark Kass, Stan's son.

In the past six years, Stan Kass bought 28 police dogs for departments from Milwaukee to Brown deer, to the VA to Brown County -- the list goes on.

"He'd see it on television of how a dog had helped with a crime and he'd say our dog did that and he was proud of that," said Mark.

Just last month, the Milwaukee Police Department got two new dogs purchased by Stan Kass. They named one "Kass," after him. Not long after that day, Stan grew ill.

Wednesday, January 18th, Stan would leave Reggie. At age 83, he joined his late wife. Dogs best friend leaving man's best friend. And leaving dogs and people in our area in a better place.

There will be a memorial service Sunday, January 22nd, at 10:00 a.m., at Goodman Bensman Funeral Home.

If you're wondering about Reggie, he reportedly is doing well living with one of Stan's sons.