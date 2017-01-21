“Absolute fun!” Atlanta’s Park Tavern becomes Packers-mania

Dense Fog Advisory extended for northern counties until noon Sunday

ATLANTA -- The Packers are getting set to take on the Falcons in the NFC Championship game on Sunday, January 22nd. A green and gold pep rally was held at the Park Tavern in Piedmont Park on Saturday, January 21st.

FOX6 News spoke with a few people who flew in from Wisconsin, Michigan, Washington and even Hawaii.

"It feels good, it feels amazing. I don't feel like we're in Atlanta right now. This is Wisconsins," said a Packers fan.

"It's been absolute fun, we came out, we can't wait for the game tomorrow. All we've been talking about is rooting for the Packers. They think Rodgers is unstoppable and I have to agree with that," said a Packers fan.

