Anticipation building: Loyal Packers fans in Green Bay get prepped for game day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREEN BAY -- Hundreds of miles away from Atlanta, loyal Green Bay Packers fans headed over to Lambeau Field on the eve of the NFC Championship. FOX6 News caught up with some fans picking up their last-minute Packers attire for the big game -- many anticipating the outcome to be a close one.

Fans are predicting Sunday's game is going to be a fight to the Super Bowl.

"It's going to be a high-scoring affair, I'd say it's going to be close to 35-31," said Jim Pecard, Packers fan.

On Saturday, dozens headed over to Lambeau Field where Packers fever is clearly in full swing.

"You gotta get prime for the game tomorrow so what better way than to come to Lambeau and spend a little money on the Pro Shop," said Pecard.

Fans also wanted to watch the take off from Green Bay, but at last minute was informed they were rerouted to Mitchell Airport in Milwaukee due to the dense fog.

"We wanted to see the team at the airport but their flight got canceled and they had to go to Milwaukee," said Bradley Niemi, Packers fan.

Still, the anticipation for a win on Sunday is building. A pair of newlyweds chose Lambeau Field as the backdrop to their wedding photos.

"We've seen the scenery here for so many years, to make it a part of our wedding was such a treat and so fun for us," said Jacob and Kimberly Warden, just married.

Proving there's no place like Lambeau.

"It just feels like home, it's got a nice feel to it," said Brad Wigan, Packers fan.