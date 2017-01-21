Bear hugs all around! Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary bears, Lewis and Clark, celebrate turning 3

WEST BEND — Lewis and Clark, two bears living at the Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary, are celebrating turning three! What’s the perfect birthday gift for a bear? A trough of treats, obviously!

The Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary located in West Bend, posted an adorable video to their Facebook page of the first round of celebrations for Lewis and Clark.

Folks at the sanctuary cheerfully sang, “Happy Birthday” to the pair as they dug into their delicious presents.

Lewis and Clark were also gifted two footballs — fitting as the Green Bay Packers are set to take the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, January 22nd.

According to West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce website, Lewis and Clark turned three on January 20th.