Get your fan fix at the College Football Hall of Fame

Posted 10:07 pm, January 21, 2017

ATLANTA -- Fans in Atlanta might want to check out the College Football Hall of Fame. It's in the heart of the downtown area, near Centennial Olympic Park.

The College Football Hall of Fame is one of the newer attractions in downtown. It opened in 2014, after relocating from South Bend, Indiana -- and it's devoted to everything college football.

The museum includes exhibits about the origin of American football, including a section on tailgating! Can you believe in the mid-20th Century, tailgating included taking a train to the games with a picnic basket full of the essentials?

Another part of the exhibit focuses on tailgating today! And of course, Wisconsin rules!

The "Coaching Tree" exhibit, represents some of the best college football coaches of the country. You'll find Vince Lombardi there.

See where you compare in size to star players, and check out how uniforms and equipment have developed throughout the years.

Visitors can also experience what it's like to train like an actual football player with their very own indoor football field!

To learn more about the College Football Hall of Fame, CLICK HERE.

