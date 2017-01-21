× Green Bay Packers flight to Atlanta delayed due to fog

MILWAUKEE — FOX6 News has learned the Green Bay Packers flight to Atlanta, Georgia has been delayed due to fog Saturday evening, January 21st. The team is headed to Atlanta to take on the Falcons in the NFC Championship Sunday.

Sources tell us the team’s charter flight headed inbound to Green Bay was unable to land due to fog. The plane was diverted to General Mitchell International in Milwaukee.

The team is making the trip down from Green Bay to Milwaukee via bus.

FOX6 News has a crew on the way to the airport and will bring you updates as soon as they are available.