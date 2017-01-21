× Marek Mazanec leads Milwaukee Admirals to 1-0 shutout victory over Chicago Wolves

MILWAUKEE — Goalie Marek Mazanec stopped 30 shots to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 1-0 shutout victory over the Chicago Wolves Saturday night, January 21st at Allstate Arena.

Mazanec recorded his second shutout in three games after previously beating Charlotte 3-0 on Tuesday.

The win was the 184th for Ads head coach Dean Evason which makes him the winningest coach in Admirals AHL history. Claude Noel was behind the bench for 183 wins between 2003-2007.

The Admirals scored the only goal of the game at 16:10 of the first period. Pontus Aberg intercepted a Wade Megan clearing attempt and side-stepped a broken stick before passing to Trevor Smith in the right circle. Smith wristed a shot into the net for his team-leading 11th goal of the season.

Mazanec recorded his 10th career shutout which ties him for second on the Ads all-time (IHL & AHL) list with Chris Mason, Pekka Rinne and Magnus Hellberg. Brian Finley recorded 15 shutouts in his career.

The Admirals visit Chicago Sunday, January 22nd.

Milwaukee’s next game at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena will be Tues., January 24th against Cleveland.