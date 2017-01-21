× Racine County: Person suffers burns after fire at home on 4 Mile Road in Caledonia

RACINE COUNTY — A person suffered burns after a fire took place at a home on 4 Mile Road near Ole Davidson Road in Caledonia.

The fire took place Saturday afternoon, January 21st.

According to the fire department, an occupant inside the home was working in the garage when the fire broke out. They were transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Officials say the estimated damage is roughly $150,000.

No other details have been released.