“We want to be heard:” Thousands rally in support of Women’s March on Washington

WASHINGTON -- Half a million of President Donald Trump opponents showed up for the Women's March on Washington Saturday, January 21st. The crowd rivaled the one that came for Mr. Trump's inauguration one day earlier.

Thousands and thousands poured into the National Mall area. They want the new president to know they stand against him. The sea of people fought President Trump and thanked the man who just left office.

"Thank you Obama!" the crowd cheered.

Most were so far away, they never saw the stage during a three-hour rally that preceded Saturday's march.

"We want Trump to have his time, but we also want to be heard," said Laurie Meunch, from Milwaukee.

Laurie Meunch came in from Milwaukee. One of several Wisconsinites in the crowd.

"I'm here because I want Congress to understand the policies that have started to help people that don't have voices need to be heard," said Mary Jo Baisch, from Shorewood.

People's signs mostly mocked President Trump's earlier comments about women. Others stood in solidarity on climate change, and LGBT issues.

Their main demand of Mr. Trump: that he listens to them.

"Half of the country didn't vote for the Republicans, and they have to listen to both sides," said Baisch.

Not everyone's so confident.

"I'd like him to hear it. I'd like him to reach out and talk to people about what they want. But I'm afraid he probably won't listen," said Muench.

Health care was also on the minds of people. One of the new president's first actions was an executive order directing all federal agencies to stop implementing the Affordable Care Act. Although it's not clear what impact the order will have, because Congress is currently working on repealing Obamacare.