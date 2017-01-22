× 5 displaced after stove top fire at home on Sandra Court in Racine

RACINE — No one was hurt in a kitchen fire in Racine early Sunday, January 22nd — but five people were displaced.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. at a home on Sandra Court near Center Street.

Fire officials said this was a kitchen/stove top fire that caused $20,000 worth of damage.

The occupant of the home called 911 to report a stove fire after safely exiting the building.

Upon arrival, fire crews witnessed flames showing out of the first floor window.

While confirming all of the occupants were safely outside, they quickly contained the fire to the first floor.

We Energies secured the gas and electric to the property.

Due to the damages sustained, five occupants of the side-by-side townhouse requested assistance from Red Cross.

The property was turned over to the management company on scene.