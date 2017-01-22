× 62-year-old convicted sex offender set to be released; he’ll live on County Highway NN in Jackson

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are notifying neighbors of the release of a registered sex offender — set for Tuesday, January 24th.

62-year-old Steven Arthur Wienke will live in a home at 1725 County Highway NN in the Township of Jackson in Washington County.

Sheriff’s officials said Wienke was convicted of one count of first degree sexual assault of a child, one count of second degree sexual assault of a child, and one count of causing harm to a child.

Wienke will be on community supervision (parole and probation) until 2024 and he will be monitored closely by WI-DOC Division of Community Corrections agents. He will have numerous rules and restrictions and will be under GPS monitoring.

CLICK HERE to access the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry.