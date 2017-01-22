62-year-old convicted sex offender set to be released; he’ll live on County Highway NN in Jackson

Posted 7:39 pm, January 22, 2017, by
Steven Arthur Wienke

Steven Arthur Wienke

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are notifying neighbors of the release of a registered sex offender — set for Tuesday, January 24th.

62-year-old Steven Arthur Wienke will live in a home at 1725 County Highway NN in the Township of Jackson in Washington County.

Sheriff’s officials said Wienke was convicted of one count of first degree sexual assault of a child, one count of second degree sexual assault of a child, and one count of causing harm to a child.

Wienke will be on community supervision (parole and probation) until 2024 and he will be monitored closely by WI-DOC Division of Community Corrections agents. He will have numerous rules and restrictions and will be under GPS monitoring.

CLICK HERE to access the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s