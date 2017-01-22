× Caught on camera: Driver captures moment wrench came flying into his windshield at 65mph!

BUTLER COUNTY, Pennsylvania — Caught on camera: A driver captured the moment a wrench went flying through the air and smashed into his windshield!

It happened on I-79 in Pennsylvania.

No one was hurt, but the nearly two-foot wrench caused some costly damage!

“The big part of the wrench, I’m pretty sure it hit here, and then the whole thing pivoted up and then smashed that part. There are glass shards all through here, all over the dashboard, even into the backseat,” Scott Rumbarger said.

Rumbarger had a dash camera running when he was driving south, but just before reaching Cranberry, the video shows something fall off a tanker truck, bounce on the pavement and fly up — crashing into Rumbarger’s windshield at 65 miles-per-hour.

Rumbarger said he remembers hearing glass crunching.

“I see something coming off a truck — just a split second. I see it flipping through the air and I think it’s maybe nothing. It goes through my windshield. It turns out it’s about a two-foot crescent wrench. It was startling, but it was over faster than it even started,” Rumbarger said.

It was so heavy, the wrench actually stayed on his hood, and he snapped a picture.

Rumbarger said he tried to get the truck to pull over.

“I’m not sure he even knew it had fallen off his truck,” Rumbarger said.

Once he got the license plate number, a 911 dispatcher told him to meet a state trooper and file a report.

Rumbarger said he’s thankful there were no injuries.

“I’m glad it hit on the passenger side and not the driver’s side because I could have gotten glass right to the face!” Rumbarger said.

Rumbarger said he just had his windshield replaced recently because of a crack in it.

He said this time, hopefully someone else will have to foot the bill.