Chicago Wolves snap Milwaukee Admirals' 3-game winning streak with 5-1 win

CHICAGO — Kenny Agostino posted three points to lead the Chicago Wolves to a 5-1 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Sunday afternoon, January 22nd at Allstate Arena.

The Wolves clinched the Amtrak Rivalry Trophy with the win.

The loss snapped Milwaukee’s three-game winning streak and also ended Chicago’s three-game losing streak.

Agostino, the AHL’s leading scorer, scored a goal and added two assists.

The teams played a scoreless first period but it took less than a minute into the second period for the Wolves to get on the board. Agostino caught a long pass at the Admirals blue line and skated to the right circle where he snapped a shot into the net for his 17th goal of the season. Chris Butler and goalie Jordan Binnington assisted on the goal which was scored at :54 of the frame.

The Wolves claimed a 2-0 lead on Wade Megan’s 20th goal of the season at 5:07 of the second period.

Milwaukee cut the deficit in half at 6:23 of the second period. Derek Army received a pass in the neutral zone from Adam Payerl and skated across the Chicago blue line. Army’s slap shot clanged off the left post into the net for his fourth goal of the season. Payerl and Jimmy Oligny recorded assists.

Chicago grabbed a 3-1 lead at 1:36 of the third period when Magnus Paajarvi pushed the puck into the net during a scramble in front of the Admirals net.

The Wolves added a pair of power play goals from Samuel Blais at 12:23 of the third period and Ivan Barbashev at 14:55 of the third.

Milwaukee returns to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Tuesday, January 24th against Cleveland.