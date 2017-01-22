Developing: 1 person shot multiple times near Palmer & Meinecke; taken to hospital

Posted 3:46 pm, January 22, 2017, by
Shooting at Palmer and Meinecke

Shooting at Palmer and Meinecke

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon, January 22nd near Palmer and Meinecke.

FOX6 News was told a victim was shot multiple times at this location. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. That person’s condition is not known.

Police are investigating a motive in this case, and searching for suspect(s).

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.

