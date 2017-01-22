× Gov. Walker to make announcement about welfare reform Monday

MADISON — It’ll be a busy Monday, January 23rd for Governor Scott Walker.

Governor Walker will travel across the state to make an announcement about welfare reform.

He will start his day in Milwaukee, before heading to Green Bay, Eau Claire and Madison. Former Governor Tommy Thompson will join Governor Walker in Madison.

Specific details as to Governor Walker’s announcement haven’t been released.

