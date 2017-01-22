Gov. Walker to make announcement about welfare reform Monday

Posted 6:26 pm, January 22, 2017, by
Governor Scott Walker

Governor Scott Walker

MADISON — It’ll be a busy Monday, January 23rd for Governor Scott Walker.

Governor Walker will travel across the state to make an announcement about welfare reform.

He will start his day in Milwaukee, before heading to Green Bay, Eau Claire and Madison. Former Governor Tommy Thompson will join Governor Walker in Madison.

Specific details as to Governor Walker’s announcement haven’t been released.

FOX6 News will be there! Stay tuned to FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for the very latest.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s