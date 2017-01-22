× “Happy Days” defense? Suspended UW student wants sexual assault charges dismissed

MADISON — A suspended University of Wisconsin student accused of sexually assaulting and harassing several women asked a judge to dismiss four of the 21 charges against him, arguing that some of his actions were no worse than “Happy Days” television character Arthur Fonzarelli’s antics.

Twenty-year-old Alec Cook was in court Friday, January 20th for his preliminary hearing. He’s also charged with stalking, strangulation and false imprisonment in cases dating to March 2015.

Cook said one stalking charge should be tossed because he only called the alleged victim beautiful and repeatedly put his arm around her, which Cook’s attorneys compared to Fonzarelli’s flirting.

Cook also wants the judge to dismiss a sexual assault charge, arguing the alleged victim couldn’t say whether he grabbed or slapped her, along with a disorderly conduct charge for allegedly making sexual remarks in a grocery store and another stalking charge.

The court on Friday denied the motion to dismiss in this case. Probable cause was found for further proceedings during Cook’s preliminary hearing.