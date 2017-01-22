× “I feel sorry for him:” Woman head butts armed carjacker before jumping in her car, speeding away

OGDEN, Utah — A Utah woman was able to fight off an alleged armed carjacker.

It happened Tuesday morning, January 17th, around 4:30 a.m. — as Deborah Day was driving to work. She said a man came running up to her vehicle in the middle of the street.

“So I rolled down the window and he came over here and I said ‘is there a problem? What’s going on?’ And he said ‘I need medical attention. I’ve been injured,'” Day said.

Day immediately dialed 911, and the next thing she knew, the man was sitting next to her in her vehicle.

“I told him ‘what the hell? You need to get out of my car!'” Day said.

Day said the man grabbed the phone and started speaking with the dispatcher.

“He told 911 dispatch ‘this is a hostage situation. I have a gun,'” Day said.

The man demanded that Day drive him around, but she said “no.”

“At that point I tried to get out of the car and he grabbed me and I couldn’t get out. Very angry. Very angry. He said he was going to kill me. He had a gun,” Day said.

Day said the man then tried making a call, but he couldn’t figure out how to work the phone.

“That distracted him enough that I jumped out of the car and ran — and he went after me. He caught up with me. Apparently I head butted him and that’s what knocked him down and that gave me enough time to run to the car and take off,” Day said.

The suspect didn’t stop.

“He either jumped on the car or tried to grab the car. I went as fast as I could. I hit that gas pedal and I got away,” Day said.

The suspect, 23-year-old Dayton Rogers was arrested a short time later.

He was charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, possession of a weapon by a restricted person and providing false information to a police officer.

“I forgive him and I hope he can get the help and I hope that he can find love and support and live a good life. I feel sorry for him,” Day said.

Neither Day nor Rogers were seriously injured.